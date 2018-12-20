Biocon increases presence in developed markets via biosimilars portfolio

Even as pharmaceutical peers are struggling with pricing pressures for their generics in the US market, Biocon is steadily increasing its presence in developed markets through its biosimilars portfolio.

Given the strong earnings outlook, it is not surprising that the stock has gained 19 per cent this year — its peer index, the S&P BSE healthcare index, is down around 6 per cent. With the European Commission’s approval and marketing authorisation to Biocon and partner Mylan for the Ogivri biosimilar (for Trastuzumab), used for treating cancer, the duo will be targeting a ...