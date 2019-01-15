Biocon likely to channelise investments towards non-insulin biologics

The country’s largest biologics player Biocon, which has put in a big chunk of its funds into developing insulin products, is likely to channelise its investments towards non-insulin biologics in the coming years. This is because returns in the insulin business have come under pressure globally.

Around 75 per cent of the company’s overall $600 million investments in biosimilars made so far is in insulins and the remaining in non-insulins (oncology and other drugs). Analysts feel that Biocon’s investments towards non-insulins is set to rise and the share of insulin business ...