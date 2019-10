on Thursday said it had launched insulin biosimilar Semglee, co-developed by Mylan, in Australia.

Biologics Chief Executive Officer Christiane Hamacher said: “We are confident that availability of Semglee, a high-quality biosimilar insulin Glargine, through the pharmaceutical benefits scheme will expand patient access to this therapy in Australia.” Insulin Glargine is used for the treatment of type 1 mellitus in adults, adolescents, and children aged six years and above and type 2 mellitus in adults. It is given once daily to help control the blood sugar levels of those with