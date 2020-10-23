Biocon posts 22% fall in Q2 net profit on high R&D expenses, staff costs

-
ALSO READ
Biocon shares slump over 4% as profit declines 42% in March quarter
Biocon's Q4 revenue hit by Covid-19 crisis, pre-tax profit declines 28%
Q4 a minor blip in Biocon's growth story, recovery expected in Q1FY21
Will invest Rs 2k cr in small molecules segment in 3-4 yrs: Biocon CEO & MD
Biocon rallies 6%, hits record high on favourable ruling from US PTAB
-
Biopharmaceutical major Biocon on Friday posted a 22 per cent fall in consolidated net profit for the September quarter of the current financial year (Q2), to Rs 169 crore, on account of higher research & development (R&D) expenses, staff costs, forex losses and other expenses. The company’s gross R&D spend was up 35 per cent on a y-oy- basis at Rs 165 crore in Q2.
The Bengaluru-headquartered company posted 10 per cent growth in consolidated revenue on a y-o-y basis to Rs 1,760 crore in Q2 of FY21. In the second quarter of the previous financial year, the consolidated revenue had stood at Rs 1,606 crore.
“As part of our commitment to address the novel coronavirus pandemic in India, the Biocon group is working on a comprehensive portfolio of products for treating mild to severely ill Covid-19 patients. We have introduced Araflu (Favipiravir) in addition to Cytosorb and Alzumab, and Syngene has started manufacturing Remdesivir under a voluntary licensing agreement with Gilead,” said Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, executive chairperson, Biocon.
The company has also received Drugs Controller General of India's (DCGI's) approval for the commercialisation of Alzumab-L, a new 100 mg/vial formulation of Itolizumab, for treating Cytokine Release Syndrome in moderate to severe Covid-19 patients. This would replace the need to buy four vials of the previous 25 mg formulation of the drug, increasing patient convenience.
While the biosimilars segment posted 11 per cent growth on a y-o-y basis, research and generics businesses reported a growth of 12 per cent and 8 per cent respectively when compared with the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.
“We expect the generic formulations business to continue to drive growth, based on new launches in the US for products which are currently under regulatory review. We also plan to commercialise Remdesivir in India as part of our commitment towards providing treatment for Covid-19,” said Siddharth Mittal, CEO and Managing Director, Biocon.
In the biosimilars segment, Biocon’s Insulin Glargine was commercialised in the US by partner Mylan during the quarter, heralding its entry into the US insulins market.
“As a part of our commitment to enable universal access to affordable insulins in low- and middle-income countries we also rolled out our ‘Mission 10 cents’ in the Philippines. While we continue to see strong demand for our products globally, we are experiencing some operational challenges which have prevented us from achieving our full potential,” said Christiane Hamacher, CEO & Managing Director, Biocon Biologics.
“However, we are confident of addressing these, going forward, as a part of our commitment to expand access to life-saving, quality biosimilars including monoclonal antibodies and insulin analogs, for millions of patients across the globe,” she added.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU