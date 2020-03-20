Biocon receives EIR from USFDA for good manufacturing practice inspection

on Friday said it has received the establishment inspection report (EIR) from US health regulator for the post-approval and good manufacturing practice (GMP) inspection of its small molecules manufacturing facility in Bengaluru.

"The EIR has been closed with a voluntary action indicated (VAI) classification for the observations, the company spokesperson said in a filing to BSE.

" has received the EIR from the (FDA) for the post-approval and GMP inspection of its small molecules active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing facility at 20th KM, Campus, Bengaluru, conducted between Feb 20 and Feb 26, 2020," as per the filing.