Biocon's insulin biosimilar Glargine gets preference in top US formulary

-
ALSO READ
USFDA okays Biocon insulin Semglee as first interchangeable biosimilar drug
Cipla to sell Eli Lilly's insulin products Humalog, Trulicity in India
Biocon Biologics, Serum Institute Life Sciences enter strategic alliance
Adar Poonawalla-backed pharmacy chain Wellness Forever files for IPO
Apollo's digital platform move may fuel consolidation, benefit consumers
-
An insulin biosimilar called Glargine, co-developed by Biocon Biologics and US pharma company Viatris, will be listed by pharmacy benefit management organisation Express Scripts as a preferred insulin brand on its National Preferred Formulary for diabetic patients in the US.
Drug formularies are a set of generic and brand name medicines which are preferred by a health plan. They help patients in choosing a less expensive drug when a cheaper alternative could be used to treat a condition just as well.
“The inclusion of our interchangeable biosimilar insulin glargine in Express Scripts’ National Preferred Formulary (NPF) in the US is a major milestone for Biocon Biologics. We expect our partner to commercialise the product in the US by the end of the year and formulary coverage to begin in January 2022, making it an important growth driver for Biocon Biologics,” said Dr Arun Chandavarkar, managing director, Biocon Biologics.
In July 2021, the USFDA had approved biosimilar Insulin Glargine-yfgn injection (Semglee) as the first interchangeable biosimilar product under the 351(k) regulatory pathway. An interchangeable biosimilar is said to be “highly similar to, and has no clinically meaningful differences from, a biological product already approved by the FDA”.
Viatris will soon commercialise two versions of the injection: Semglee injection, a branded interchangeable product, and Insulin Glargine injection, an authorised interchangeable biosimilar. Both products will be available in pen and vial presentations and are interchangeable for the reference brand, Lantus. Semglee will also be included in Express Scripts' Patient Assurance Programme.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU