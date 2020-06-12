Biocon's Semglee, an insulin glargine injection, gets US FDA approval

on Friday said that the company’s biosimilar insulin glargine, co-developed with Mylan, has been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The regulator has given nod to the insulin, Semglee, in vial and pre-filled pen format to control high blood sugar in both Type 1 and patients.

This is the third Biocon-Mylan biosimilar to be approved in the US market after fulphila and trastuzumab, both used for treating cancer patients.

“As an organisation committed to making insulin-based therapy increasingly accessible for people with diabetes globally, this approval will enable us to serve the needs of patients in the US The approval is also an endorsement of our science, scale and expertise to develop high quality, more affordable insulins and shift the access paradigm in favour of patients, taking us closer to realizing our aspiration of reaching ‘one in five’ insulin dependent people with diabetes worldwide,” said Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Chairperson,





The FDA nod to Semglee, which already has approval in 45 countries, gives a boost to Biocon’s ambitious target of $1 billion in sales through its biologics division by FY22. The segment had reported a de-growth of 21 per cent during the fourth quarter of FY20 because of Covid-19 impact after reporting three consecutive quarters of robust performance. However, the company expects normalisation of growth from the segment by the second quarter of FY21.

“We are making a significant difference to patients in several countries across the world and commercialisation of Semglee in the US will further expand affordable access for patients with diabetes. Biologics is committed to impact 5 million patient lives globally by FY22,” said Christiane Hamacher, CEO & Managing Director, Biocon Biologics.

The Bengaluru-headquartered company has also committed to provide affordable insulin at Rs 7 per day to lower and middle income countries as compared to Rs 350 per day currently.

Biocon Biologics currently has a product pipeline of 28 critical molecules, of which it partners with Mylan for 11 of them.