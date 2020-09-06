Biocon set for bigger insulin play, aims to reach one in five diabetics

Biopharmaceutical major Biocon is on a high. It recently rolled out insulin Glargine at the lowest market price in the US which opens up a $2.2 billion opportunity for the R&D focused company.

While Biocon has entered over 40 countries with its two offerings in the insulin portfolio namely recombinant human insulin (rh-insulin) and insulin Glargine, the Bengaluru-based company is aiming to reach one in five diabetes patients in need of insulin-based therapy around the globe. “A blockbuster is not earning $1 billion in revenue but touching the lives of 1 billion patients. We ...