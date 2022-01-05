BioNTech, Pfizer plan shingles shot in third joint mRNA project

-
ALSO READ
Explained: What FDA full approval to Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine means
US President Biden pledges savings on insulin, other drugs for Americans
Pfizer Covid booster shot likely to start by Sep 20 in US, says Fauci
Longer gap in Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine boosts antibody levels: Study
EU regulator to decide on Pfizer booster dose at the start of October
-
Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE agreed to their third joint messenger RNA project, an experimental shingles vaccine, expanding once more the collaboration that led to their successful shot for Covid-19.
The partners expect to start human trials of the new vaccine in the second half of this year, they said in a statement. Pfizer will pay BioNTech $225 million up-front to use its mRNA technology, including $75 million in cash and an equity investment of $150 million.
If the partners are successful, their shot will compete with GlaxoSmithKline Plc’s best-selling vaccine Shingrix. There’s opportunity for a competitor with few side effects that could be produced more efficiently around the world, Pfizer and BioNTech said.
Their partnership began in 2018 with work on an experimental flu shot, then continued with the coronavirus collaboration in 2020. Pfizer has said it expects $31 billion in revenue this year from the Covid shot.
Pfizer shares rose 1.9% in trading before U.S. exchanges opened. BioNTech’s American depositary receipts climbed 2%.
Shingles, or herpes zoster, occurs when the varicella-zoster virus that causes chickenpox reactivates after years or decades of dormancy in the body. It can cause rashes that can result in long-term pain and complications, in particular in older or immune-compromised people.
As part of the agreement, BioNTech will pay Pfizer $25 million to use its research on antigens, the piece of the vaccine that spurs the immune system to respond. The German biotech also stands to get as much as $200 million in milestone payments as well as a share of potential profits.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU