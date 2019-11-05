JUST IN
Birla Corp net profit up 450% at Rs 88 crore in September quarter
Birla Corp net profit up 450% at Rs 88 crore in September quarter

Its revenue shot up 10.9 per cent to Rs 1,647 crore.

Birla Corporation’s premiumisation drive and focus on higher sales of blended cement helped the company post a steep 450 per cent year-on-year rise in its net profit at Rs 88 crore for the September quarter. Its revenue shot up 10.9 per cent to Rs 1,647 crore. In the year-ago quarter, the net profit and revenue stood at Rs 16 crore and Rs 1,485 crore respectively.
First Published: Tue, November 05 2019. 23:11 IST

