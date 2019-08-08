Birla Corp partners Infosys to take digitisation, automation further

has engaged IT services major, Infosys, over a three-month period to advise the firm on the scope of digitisation, which is poised to improve overall efficiency and productivity in this MP Birla Group flagship company. Infosys will be analysing the entire technological set up in the firm and talk to every department over their concerns and requirements for seamless functioning. Thereafter, the IT behemoth will suggest scope of further improvement. It comes at a time when is planning to put in place its own platform and scale up its control tower, which will track the entire lifecycle of logistics.

"We have engaged Infosys under a three-month programme and they will do a holistic analysis to find out the scope of further improvement in our digital initiative," Sandip Ranjan Ghose, the company's chief operating officer said.