Birla Corp plans to replace cement brands Samrat and Chetak with Perfect

In its quest to become a national player, Birla Corporation is on its way to replace its entry-level regional flagship cement brands Samrat and Chetak with a new premium one, Perfect. It has also planned a slew of variants and new product launches under this new marquee.

But with limited resources and its expertise lying in regional and budget conscious markets, experts say the challenge will be changing common perceptions about the brand that has played largely in the budget category. The Perfect brand originally belonged to Reliance Cement Company (RCC). It was acquired by Birla ...