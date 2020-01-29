Birla Corp posts 207% pre-tax profit surge in Q3 amid muted demand scenario

A concentrated effort to keep costs under control while focus on higher capacity utilisation and push sales of premium cement, helped post a whopping 207 per cent increase in its pre-tax profit at Rs 129 crore with a 10 per cent increase in its revenue at Rs 1715 crore, amidst a muted demand scenario.

Its profit before tax and net income in the third quarter of the last fiscal year stood at Rs 42 crore and Rs 1557 crore respectively. At the net profit level, it increased by 200 per cent at Rs 81 crore as compared to Rs 27 crore on a year-on-year basis.

Even as overall sales volume increased by seven per cent, the sale of premium cement by volume, surged by 17 per cent. In the December quarter, the share of premium cement in sales by volume through trade channels was 41 per cent as compared to 37 per cent a year earlier. Besides, the share of blended cement in total sales jumped from 89 per cent to 90 per cent.

“Higher capacity utilization, our continued focus on trade sales, blended cement and premium products helped post a healthy result. We also saved in power and fuel costs as well as optimised logistics costs which yielded substantial savings”, Sandip Ghose, chief operating officer at said.

As compared to the industry average of 70 per cent capacity utilization, registered 87 per cent capacity utilization for the December quarter, which is five per cent higher on a year-on-year basis.

Though prices remained weak in key markets in the December quarter, the company was able to garner increased market share in West Bengal and Bihar by expanding its distribution reach and leveraging cross-branding from multiple plants. Its sales in eastern India grew 27 per cent by volume over the previous year.

However, according to the company, during the December quarter, green shoots were visible in the infrastructure sector with demand in the non-trade segment growing faster than the trade segment.