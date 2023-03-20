JUST IN
Amazon to cut 9,000 jobs in second round of layoffs, says report
Akasa Air will continue to focus on connecting metro, non-metro cities: CEO
CAPA summit: Airlines fly into crew, aircraft shortages as demand soars
Carborundum Universal partners DRDO for 'ceramic radome' technology
17 scheduled airlines in country, DGCA issues 718 Air Operator Certificate
AI Express-AirAsia India merger will present big opportunities: CEO Singh
Ceat's Anant Goenka resigns to focus on group; Arnab Banerjee to take over
Max aircraft's grounding was a bigger disaster for SpiceJet than Covid: CMD
Lamborghini sees opportunity to enhance growth in Indian market: Chairman
Coal India has strong case to increase prices, talks on: CMD Agrawal
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
UBS needs RBI approval to operate Credit Suisse as a bank in India
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Bisleri will be 'a business run by professionals': Chairman Ramesh Chauhan

Chauhan told Business Standard that Angelo Dias, CEO at the company, is running the business and that he was no longer looking to sell a majority stake in the company

Topics
Ramesh Chauhan Bisleri International | Ramesh Chauhan | packaged water

Sharleen D'Souza  |  Mumbai 

Ramesh Chauhan, Chairman, Bisleri International
Ramesh Chauhan, Chairman, Bisleri International

Packaged water major Bisleri International will be “a business run by professionals”, said Chairman Ramesh Chauhan on Monday.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Ramesh Chauhan Bisleri International

First Published: Mon, March 20 2023. 20:44 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.