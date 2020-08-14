Biz consulting group Ma Foi launches e-learning platform Ma Foi Etude

-
ALSO READ
The curious case of Jack Ma's India plans
SoftBank's Son leaves Alibaba board following Jack Ma's departure
What to prioritise? Challenges galore for business leaders post lockdown
Letter to BS: Schools, colleges should be reopened with maximum caution
E-commerce firms ask govt to provide curfew passes valid for 6 months
-
Ma Foi, a full-fledged business consulting house, today launched an e-learning platform 'Ma Foi Etude'.
Ma Foi was founded by entrepreneurs K Pandiarajan, currently a Cabinet Minister in Tamil Nadu, and his wife Hemalatha Rajan, in 1992 as a recruiting company and now turned into a full fledged business consulting house .
"Etude will focus on curating need-based programmes from a learner point of view that are relevant and easily consumable by students across age groups, gender and geographies in the country and abroad, with a clear focus on employability," said Rajan.
"Ma Foi Etude will emerge as the fountainhead for the current generation of students, mostly from rural and semi-urban areas, empowering them with future-ready skills from our cognition of current corporate demands. Being sensitive to the employability gap and having industry experts and academicians design courses in a simple and consumable way will be the focus. Affordability and Easy access make it a perfect destination for every aspiring individual to enhance their skills,” she said.
Started in 1992 as a recruiting company, Ma Foi has transformed into a full-fledged business consulting house in the areas of strategic management, business transformation management, operations management, and human resource capital management.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU