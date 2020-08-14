Biz consulting group Ma Foi launches e-learning platform Ma Foi Etude

Ma Foi, a full-fledged business consulting house, today launched an platform 'Ma Foi Etude'.

Ma Foi was founded by entrepreneurs K Pandiarajan, currently a Cabinet Minister in Tamil Nadu, and his wife Hemalatha Rajan, in 1992 as a recruiting company and now turned into a full fledged business consulting house .

"Etude will focus on curating need-based programmes from a learner point of view that are relevant and easily consumable by students across age groups, gender and geographies in the country and abroad, with a clear focus on employability," said Rajan.

"Ma Foi Etude will emerge as the fountainhead for the current generation of students, mostly from rural and semi-urban areas, empowering them with future-ready skills from our cognition of current corporate demands. Being sensitive to the employability gap and having industry experts and academicians design courses in a simple and consumable way will be the focus. Affordability and Easy access make it a perfect destination for every aspiring individual to enhance their skills,” she said.

