Biz consulting group Ma Foi launches e-learning platform Ma Foi Etude

Platform will cater mainly to rural and semi-urban students empowering them with future-ready skills that meet corporate demands

T E Narasimhan  |  Chennai 

Launched three months ago, and targeted at students from the 6th to the 10th grade, Learnflex is accessible on android and iOS operating systems and also on internet browsers
Ma Foi, a full-fledged business consulting house, today launched an e-learning platform 'Ma Foi Etude'.

Ma Foi was founded by entrepreneurs K Pandiarajan, currently a Cabinet Minister in Tamil Nadu, and his wife Hemalatha Rajan, in 1992 as a recruiting company and now turned into a full fledged business consulting house .

"Etude will focus on curating need-based programmes from a learner point of view that are relevant and easily consumable by students across age groups, gender and geographies in the country and abroad, with a clear focus on employability," said Rajan.

"Ma Foi Etude will emerge as the fountainhead for the current generation of students, mostly from rural and semi-urban areas, empowering them with future-ready skills from our cognition of current corporate demands. Being sensitive to the employability gap and having industry experts and academicians design courses in a simple and consumable way will be the focus. Affordability and Easy access make it a perfect destination for every aspiring individual to enhance their skills,” she said.

First Published: Fri, August 14 2020. 20:05 IST

