BKC deal puts Blackstone far ahead of rivals in office property space

Blackstone’s deal for about 650,000 square feet of office property in the Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai, at Rs 2,600 crore, the largest of its kind in the country this year, puts the firm far ahead of its competitors.

Blackstone is India’s largest commercial-property investor, owning 70 million square feet. The US-based private equity (PE) fund manager has come a long way since it bought a 35 per cent stake for Rs 35 crore in Bengaluru-based property management firm Synergy Property Development Services in April 2008, its first investment in real estate in the ...