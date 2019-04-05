BlackBuck raises Rs 550 cr from Accel Partners US, Goldman Sachs, B-Capital

JUST IN
BlackBuck, a logistics start-up backed by Sequoia Capital, has raised Rs 550 crore from Accel Partners US, Goldman Sachs and B-Capital, at a valuation just shy of a billion dollars.

The recent company filings, sourced from Paper.vc, a business intelligence platform, show a Rs 250-crore investment from Accel Partners US and B-Capital, the venture capital firm of Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin.
First Published: Fri, April 05 2019. 02:47 IST

