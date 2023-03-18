JUST IN
iPhone 15 Pro Max smartphone may feature thinnest screen bezels to date
Business Standard

BlackRock denied working on possible rival bid for Credit Suisse

BlackRock has denied that it's working on a possible rival bid for Credit Suisse Group AG

Topics
Credit Suisse | BlackRock

Bloomberg 

BlackRock
Photo: Bloomberg

By Dinesh Nair

BlackRock denied that it’s working on a possible rival bid for Credit Suisse Group AG, after the Financial Times reported it’s interested in a deal.

BlackRock is not participating in any plans to acquire all or any part of Credit Suisse, and has no interest in doing so,” according to a spokesman for the US investment giant.

The Financial Times reported the US firm is considering various options and working with other investors on a potential deal. That came after the Swiss firm entered talks on a possible combination with UBS Group AG. The newspaper cited people briefed on the matter it didn’t identify.

The boards at Switzerland’s top two banks expect to meet separately this weekend to weigh the idea of a combination, with talks orchestrated by the Swiss National Bank and regulator Finma, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

First Published: Sat, March 18 2023. 18:45 IST

