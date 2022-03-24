Blacksoil provides $4.5mn in debt funding to three startups

Leading player BlackSoil on Thursday announced that it has provided over $4.5 million of growth capital to three startups-- Blu-Smart Mobility-an electric shared mobility platform, BigHaat-an agri inputs digital marketplace platform and LoanTap- a fintech offering personal loans.

“All our new partners have shown tremendous resilience and bounced back from the pandemic to enter a new phase of growth. We are happy to support them and hope our capital will contribute to help them reach the next level. They have unique value propositions and business models which have garnered the support of marquee institutional investors and made them an attractive investment opportunity for BlackSoil as well.”

Blu-Smart Mobility is a ride hailing platform that operates on all electric cars only, founded by Anmol Jaggi and Punit Goyal, covering the entire value chain of smart mobility, smart charging & smart parking. Company was founded in 2019 & operates in Delhi NCR region. It has set up 10 charging hubs which have a total of 250+ charging guns, has a fleet of 1,000+ all-electric vehicles and has cumulatively recorded 1+ Mn trips till date. Blu-Smart is backed by an array of marquee equity investors like bp Ventures (Investment arm of British Petroleum), Mayfield Fund, 9Unicorns, Venture Catalyst & several sophisticated HNIs, having raised $36 Mn till date.

BigHaat is a Bangalore-based Agritech company which provides integrated digital-first agriculture supply chain solutions and empowers farmers with accessibility to high-quality agri-inputs along with crop advisory service and provides output market linkage services to these farmers.

LoanTap Credit Products is a homegrown, hyper-growing digital lender with its own NBFC, committed to delivering fast, flexible, friendly personal loans to its audience. Founded in 2016, Loantap is a Pune-based, RBI-registered, fin-tech NBFC, with an aim to provide a seamless consumer experience from application to disbursal.