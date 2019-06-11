Blackstone completes acquisition of Aadhar Housing Finance Company

-
Blackstone on Tuesday announced that private equity funds managed by it have acquired a 97.7 per cent stake in Aadhar Housing Finance Limited (Aadhar), including the entire stake held by the existing controlling shareholders, Wadhawan Global Capital Limited (WGC) and Dewan Housing Finance Limited.
As part of the transaction, Blackstone has also infused Rs 800 crore primary equity capital into Aadhar to fund the company for future growth.
Aadhar is a major player in the affordable housing finance segment, and has a network of 316 branches across 19 states and an AUM of approximately Rs 1,000 crore. Its average loan ticket size is less than Rs 10 lakh.
Amit Dixit, Head of India Private Equity and Senior Managing Director at Blackstone, said: “Our primary capital infusion of Rs 8,00 crore has approximately doubled the company’s net worth and reduced its debt-to-equity ratio by roughly half. We expect the rating agencies and company’s lenders to welcome the ownership transition to a long-term, well-capitalised and patient investor in Blackstone.”
