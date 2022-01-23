Blackstone invests over Rs 50 cr to redevelop a mile road stretch in Mumbai

-
ALSO READ
Blackstone buys TARC's warehousing asset in north Delhi for Rs 295 cr
DMRC milestone: First-ever tunnelling stretch of Ph-IV project completed
Two Blackstone staffers win Rs 74 lakh in firm's charity contest
Blackstone to get access to ASK's pool of HNI clients, domestic debt market
Blackstone sells 57 mn units in Embassy Office Parks REIT for over Rs 2k cr
-
Nucleus Office Parks, the real estate platform owned by global investment major Blackstone's realty funds, has redeveloped a one-mile stretch of a street in Mumbai's central business district of the Lower Parel area at an investment of over Rs 50 crore.
The one mile area has safer pedestrian pathways and community spaces for residents, said the PE major that owns and manages assets worth over USF 60 billion in India.
Though Blackstone didn't disclose the investment for this public-private partnership initiative with the BMC, a civic body official told PTI that the fund has spent over Rs 50 crore in the redevelopment of the street.
The stretch was formally opened to the public this evening by the state's Tourism Minister Aditya Thackeray. The upgrading project took more than a year for completion, said the fund that has over USD 20 billion in realty assets in the country across 41 properties since 2006, making it the largest foreign fund in the space.
Thanking Blackstone for its support, Thackrey said it is encouraging to see the private sector step forward and collaborate with the local government and authorities to improve the city's infrastructure.
The mile-long stretch of the road sitting at the junction between Dadar, Elphinstone and Lower Parel is a high-volume traffic area with more than one lakh commuters per day.
Nucleus Office Parks has streamlined traffic and vehicle lanes by constructing two signals and one U-turn junction. The project also created 2.5 km of pedestrian walkway and 2.5 km of dedicated cycling tracks apart from an afforestation of 1.5 acres.
Tuhin Parikh, head (real estate) at Blackstone India, said the company has contributed to several initiatives to help build communities in India. The Mumbai streetscape project helps make roads safer and more accessible.
Nucleus Office Parks CEO Quaiser Parvez said it worked all through 2021 in upgrading one of the city's arterial streets into a world-class.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU