Blackstone nears $2 billion India property deal with Prestige: Report

-
ALSO READ
Prestige Estates surges 7% amid report Blackstone may acquire group assets
Prestige Estates looks to pare debt, raise liquidity via Blackstone deal
RMZ to sell commercial assets to Brookfield for Rs 14,000 crore
Uptick in annuity cash flows key for Prestige Estates projects
Embassy to merge assets with IBREL, create one of India's largest realtors
-
Blackstone Group Inc. is nearing a deal to buy an Indian developer’s commercial properties for about $2 billion, according to people with knowledge of the matter.
The US private equity group is in advanced talks to acquire Prestige Estates Projects Ltd.’s rent-yielding assets including offices and operating malls, the people said, asking not to be identified as the discussions are private. Terms haven’t been finalised and negotiations could still be delayed or fall apart, the people said.
A representative for Blackstone declined to comment. An email to Prestige wasn’t immediately answered outside of business hours in India Friday.
Blackstone is the largest owner of commercial real estate in India with a total investment of around $7.8 billion as of March 2020. It has built its portfolio over more than a decade, buying up more properties as India’s economy slowed in recent years. Two real estate investment trusts backed by Blackstone have also been listed on India’s public markets.
Prestige Estate is one of the largest developers in southern India. It has about 45 ongoing projects spanning 52 million square feet, with another 57 million square feet under construction.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU