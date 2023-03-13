JUST IN
BharatPe strongly denies out-of-court settlement talks with Ashneer Grover
JAL approaches NCLAT against NCLT order on Jaypee Infratech matter
SVB fallout: Present imperfect, future indefinite for Indian start-ups
Blackstone sells entire 20.5% stake in Sona BLW; stock tanks nearly 7%
GAIL declares interim dividend of 40% for financial year ending 2022-23
Airtel wraps up hike in entry-level plans in all 22 circles: Morgan Stanley
NCLAT set aside Nike India's plea to initiate insolvency against its dealer
SVB fallout: US admin's statement positive outcome, says Nazara Tech CEO
Govt has not set up any committee to probe Adani Group, says minister
Embassy Office Parks REIT to invest Rs 300 crore on green initiatives
You are here: Home » Companies » News
Koo launches new feature to enable creators to compose posts using ChatGPT
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Blackstone sells 20.50% stake in Sona BLW Precision for Rs 4,917 crore

Private equity firm Blackstone on Monday sold its 20.50 per cent stake in auto component maker Sona BLW Precision Forgings for Rs 4,917 crore through an open market transaction

Topics
Blackstone | Companies

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Private equity firm Blackstone on Monday sold its 20.50 per cent stake in auto component maker Sona BLW Precision Forgings for Rs 4,917 crore through an open market transaction.

Blackstone, through its affiliate Singapore VII Topco III Pte Ltd offloaded the shares in Sona BLW. Singapore VII Topco III Pte is a promoter entity in Sona BLW.

Monetary Authority of Singapore, Government of Singapore, BNP Paribas Arbitrage, Fidelity Asian Values Plc, Societe Generale, among others were the buyers of the shares.

According to bulk deal data available with the BSE, Singapore VII Topco III Pte offloaded 11,99,25,641 shares, amounting to 20.50 per cent stake in the company.

The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 410.04 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 4,917.43 crore.

As of December 2022, Singapore VII Topco III Pte owned 20.50 per cent stake in the company.

On Monday, shares of Sona BLW Precision Forgings closed 6.93 per cent lower at Rs 405.80 apiece on the BSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Blackstone

First Published: Mon, March 13 2023. 23:12 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.