Blackstone to acquire Wadhawan Global's stake in Aadhar Housing Finance

The US-based private equity firm, Blackstone, has entered into an agreement with to acquire its stake in the finance company –

Wadhawan Global Capital, the parent organization of both (AHFL) and DHFL, will sell its 70 per cent stake in AHFL to Also, DHFL, the deposit-taking housing finance arm of will sell its minority stake in AHFL to DHFL holds 9.15 per cent stake in AHFL.

This deal is supposed to significantly reduce Wadhawan Global Capital’s outstanding corporate debt.

Chairman of Wadhawan Global Capital, Kapil Wadhawan, said, "The transaction with is a part of our multi-pronged strategy to reduce the corporate debt levels and strengthen our balance sheet. The sale unlocks the latent value within the WGC Group while reinstating our immediate and long-term focus on DHFL, the flagship company of Group."





ALSO READ: How Blackstone landed $20 bn from Saudis with fee and other concessions

DHFL was looking to sell its non-core assets to free up some capital which would be helpful in easing the company's liquidity concerns. The company had said that it would infuse capital to the tune of Rs 2,000 crore by March 2019 to bring down its leverage from 9.27 to 7.5 times.

DHFL has been in the eye of a storm after the company was alleged to have siphoned off Rs 31,000 crore out of the total bank loans of Rs 97,000 crore. The ministry of corporate affairs has also started inquiring into the allegations levelled against the housing finance company by Cobrapost.

The shares of the company took a huge beating after the allegations and plunged 17.96 per cent on Friday to close at Rs 111.45. The housing finance company was one of the worst hit when the beleaguered IL&FS group defaulted on debt payments and there was a situation of liquidity freeze in the sector.

The December quarter results of DHFL revealed that the net profit of the company declined 37 per cent to Rs 313.6 crore from Rs 495.4 crore in Q3 FY 18. The company’s loan disbursement witnessed a 95 per cent decline in the December quarter as it disbursed merely Rs 510 crore.

Company was established in 2010. In November 2017, it merged with DHFL Vysya Housing Finance Limited (DHFL Vysya), another subsidiary company of the Group, in November 2017.

AHFL is also backed by the World Bank through the equity participation of International Finance Corporation. It has a 17 per cent stake in the finance company.

In the first half of FY19, AHFL reported a profit of Rs 80 crore and assets under management of the company were to the tune of Rs 9,259 crore. Loan disbursed by the company amounted to Rs 1,943 crore and the gross non-performing assets of the company stood at 0.67 per cent.