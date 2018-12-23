Blending tech with brick and mortar: Future Group's formula to grow sales

What do you do when you are already the second largest retailer in the country and own 25 per cent of the nation’s $20 billion organised retail market? You would probably want to own the consumer as well. That's precisely what Future Retail had in mind when the group's maverick founder and chief executive officer, Kishore Biyani rolled out the group's Retail 3.0 business model, Tathaastu, in November 2017.

The idea was to reach revenues in excess of $1 trillion by 2047. The Tathaastu model blends technology with brick and mortar. For Biyani and his team, a key ...