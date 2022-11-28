JUST IN
Drop in share of advisory assets in PMS funds during past 12 months
Business Standard

Blocked 700 crypto accounts between April-Sep over irregularities: WazirX

The crypto exchange received 828 requests from law enforcement agencies, of which 764 were Indian and 64 were foreign

Topics
cryptocurrency | Markets | Cyber fraud

Sourabh Lele  |  New Delhi 

WazirX
WazirX has more than six million registered users and offers over 450 tradable cryptocurrencies

Cryptocurrency exchange platform WazirX blocked over 700 accounts between April and September, based on directives from law enforcement agencies and internal assessments of alleged irregularities, the company said in a transparency report on Monday.

First Published: Mon, November 28 2022. 19:05 IST

