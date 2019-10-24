Blow to telecom service providers as SC rejects plea over AGR definition

Handing a major shock to telecom companies, the (SC) on Thursday dismissed a plea moved by these challenging the definition of Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) as decided by the (DoT). Upholding the AGR definition decided by DoT, a three-judge apex court Bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra also said that the telecom service providers would have to pay fine and penalties on the unpaid fees so far.

“Once an amount of shortfall has not been paid, it has to carry 50 per cent of the penalty on defaulted amount, as agreed. Thus, we find no substance in the submission that interest, penalty, and interest on penalty cannot be realised. It is according to the agreement. In the facts and circumstances, we find no ground to reduce the same, considering the nature of untenable objections raised on behalf of the licensees,” the three-judge Bench said in its judgment.

The three-judge Bench also made it clear that there would be no further litigation on the issue, and that it would fix a timeframe for calculation and payment of dues by the telecom

Following the news, the shares of and plummeted nearly 10 per cent and 24 per cent, respectively. While bounced back to end the day 3.31 per cent higher than previous close, at Rs 372.45, shares of closed 23.36 per cent lower at Rs 4.33 apiece on the BSE.

While has pending licence fee dues of nearly Rs 21,700 crore, the dues of the Vodafone-Idea combined entity amount to nearly Rs 28,300 crore. Anil Ambani-led Reliance Communications, which is undergoing insolvency proceedings, has pending licence dues of nearly Rs 16,500 crore.

The concept of AGR came into being after the New Telecom Policy of 1999 suggested that telecom service providers could migrate from a regime of “fixed licence fee to a revenue-sharing fee model”. In addition, these telecom operators were also required to pay spectrum usage charges (SUC) for the use of radio frequency spectrum allotted to them.

This arrangement, however, ran into trouble after the telecom service providers challenged the very definition of AGR. In 2003, the Association of Basic Telecom Operators filed the first plea in the case when it approached the Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) challenging the definition of AGR as decided by the then government. The telecom operators had then said that DoT should have determined the AGR and the extent of it based only on the recommendations of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai).

DoT had then included dividend income, interest income on short-term investment, discounts on calls, revenues from other activities separately licensed, and reimbursement under the Universal Service Fund under AGR. While hearing the telecom operators’ plea against the DoT definition of AGR, TDSAT had sent the matter back to Trai and said not enough consultations were made.

In 2006, TDSAT said the central government could take only a percentage of the share of gross revenue of a licensee realised from activities of the licensee under the licence and therefore revenue received by a licensee from activities beyond licence activities would be outside of the purview of AGR.

TDSAT had then also said that the central government should have consulted Trai before deciding on the AGR issue. It had sent the matter back to Trai for reconsideration. In 2007, the central government had challenged the TDSAT findings on the issue. However, before the case was heard, Trai had sent its recommendations on AGR, following which the apex court, while hearing the case for the first time, dismissed the issue with the liberty to the parties to raise all contentions before TDSAT.

In 2005, the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) had filed the first case in the SC when it also challenged the definition of AGR as decided by DoT. While the industry had already paid 85 per cent of the demand raised by DoT, the remaining 15 per cent stayed disputed for a very long time, with mobile getting favourable judgments at various legal forums.

Expressing disappointment over the verdict, Bharti Airtel on Thursday said: "The TSPs (telecom service providers) have invested billions of dollars in developing the telecom sector and providing world-class services to consumers. This decision has come at a time when the sector is facing severe financial stress and may further weaken the viability of the sector as a whole.”

Vodafone Idea, which is likely to be the worst hit due to the judgment, said it was studying the judgement and would file a review application if “there are technical or procedural grounds for doing so”. The COAI also expressed “deep disappointment” on the judgment and said it was “the last straw in contributing to financial distress and it remains to be seen whether the industry will be able to recover from this setback”.

“The immense financial pressure on the sector will also adversely impact Digital India rollout”, said COAI Director General Rajan S Mathews.