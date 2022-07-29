Blue collar workers up demands as firms prep for festive season: Report

Blue collar workers are demanding give them better pay, healthcare and living facilities, squaring off with businesses preparing for the festival season starting October.

are looking for ways to get temporary workers despite budgetary limitations, sometimes looking to hire from places 'hundreds of kilometers away' from the place of job, according to a report by Mint. The faceoff is reportedly pronounced in the consumer goods (FMCG), manufacturing and logistics sectors.

"Inflation has increased and that has impacted cost of living. Concerns over Covid-related health crisis play in their minds if they are in a new place. But are tight-fisted too, and there is not much change in the fixed pay," Aditya Narayan Mishra, director and chief executive officer of a recruitment agency, was quoted as saying by Mint.

Demand surge during the festive season, which lasts October to December, requires these industries to expand and speed up their operations. But this also requires a larger workforce.

A report in the Economic Times on Friday said that in 2022 an all-time high number of ranging from 5,00,000-5,50,000 is expected to be created during the . It is 20-25 per cent higher than the demand in 2021.

Of the total, 3,50,000 jobs will likely emerge from the delivery, logistics and warehousing segment. E-commerce platforms like Amazon, Ajio, Zepto and Flipkart are reportedly expanding their last-mile delivery services. Food delivery platforms like Zomato and Swiggy are also ramping up their operations.

However, the demand for these workers is expected to be temporary and rise primarily between August and January. The salaries of these workers are to stay in the range of Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 per month, Mint reported.