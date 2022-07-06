BMW Group India reports 64.2% rise in car sales in Jan-Jun period

Group India on Wednesday reported 64.2 per cent growth in its at 5,570 units in the January-June period of 2022.

The brand posted sales of 5,191 units during the period, a growth of 65.4 per cent while the MINI clocked 379 units, an increase of 50 per cent over the comparable period last year, the group said in a statement.

The group's luxury motorcycle brand Motorrad registered sales of 3,114 units at a growth of 56.7 per cent in the first half of 2022, it added.

"Against all odds, BMW Group is taking rapid and consistent strides in India. Despite the turbulences caused by various factors in the domestic and international market, we have achieved the best-ever half-yearly sales performance for BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad," President Vikram Pawah said.

He further said, "This success underpins the enormously strong demand for BMW Group products in the luxury car and premium motorcycle segment in India."



Reiterating the group's commitment towards the market, he said, BMW is ensuring that vehicles are being produced and delivered as planned.

"A majority of products are sold out and we are trying our best to match the huge demand. The order books are full and the pipeline for the coming months is quite solid," Pawah said.

