BMW Group India reports 64.2% rise in car sales in Jan-Jun period

-
ALSO READ
What's in-car payment?
Budget 2022: FADA seeks GST rate cut on two-wheelers to 18% to spur demand
BMW i4 electric sedan to launch in India today: Check price, features
Skoda Auto India expands its pre-owned car biz to over 100 dealerships
BMW rolls out 100,000th Made-in-India car from Tamil Nadu plant
-
BMW Group India on Wednesday reported 64.2 per cent growth in its car sales at 5,570 units in the January-June period of 2022.
The BMW brand posted sales of 5,191 units during the period, a growth of 65.4 per cent while the MINI clocked 379 units, an increase of 50 per cent over the comparable period last year, the group said in a statement.
The group's luxury motorcycle brand BMW Motorrad registered sales of 3,114 units at a growth of 56.7 per cent in the first half of 2022, it added.
"Against all odds, BMW Group is taking rapid and consistent strides in India. Despite the turbulences caused by various factors in the domestic and international market, we have achieved the best-ever half-yearly sales performance for BMW, MINI and BMW Motorrad," BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said.
He further said, "This success underpins the enormously strong demand for BMW Group products in the luxury car and premium motorcycle segment in India."
Reiterating the group's commitment towards the market, he said, BMW is ensuring that vehicles are being produced and delivered as planned.
"A majority of products are sold out and we are trying our best to match the huge demand. The order books are full and the pipeline for the coming months is quite solid," Pawah said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU