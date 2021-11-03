BMW muscles through global chip shortage with jump in profit

AG jumped to beat expectations after higher vehicle prices and prioritising money-spinning models like the $75,000 X7 SUV helped the company offset output reductions due to the dearth of chips. Group before tax surged 50 per cent to 2.9 billion euros ($3.4 billion) in the third quarter, said Wednesday, compared with an average analysts’ estimate of 2.5 billion euros.

The chip supply woes that have hampered the entire industry will remain an issue beyond this year, it said.

has navigated turmoil from the chip shortage better than others, and in late September went against the tide of warnings to raise profit expectations. Carmakers have been able to offset much of the crisis with higher prices.