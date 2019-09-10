Boards of Indian companies are becoming getting older but more independent

The composition of the boards of directors of Indian companies is fast changing, as they are becoming more independent and getting older. The average tenures of independent members are becoming shorter.

This comes in the backdrop on the effectiveness of the independence of the board being questioned after recent corporate frauds, according to global brokerage firm CLSA. Thanks to a change in law for having at least half of the directors as independent and a woman on the board, the director composition has continued to evolve in the direction of higher independence and greater diversity. The ...