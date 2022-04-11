Bombay HC puts on hold CCI probe of top debt trustees

-
ALSO READ
Axis Bank's re-rating 'imminent' provided it manages one operational metric
Axis Bank to report Q3 result today; here's what leading brokerages expect
CCI approves deal involving stake purchase in Hero FinCorp
Axis Bank to make significant gains from Citi deal only from FY2025
Axis Bank-Citi deal: Brokerages list key positives & negatives for the bank
-
Bombay High Court on Monday put on hold an antitrust investigation into trustee units of State Bank of India, Axis Bank and IDBI Bank for suspected collusion on fees, saying the market regulator would first look into the case.
Indian regulations mandate that companies raising debt appoint a so-called "debenture trustee" to protect the interests of investors. The trustees charge a fee from the companies issuing the debt and make due-diligence checks on them.
Reuters reported last week the Competition Commission of India (CCI) had ordered an investigation into debt trustee units of the three banks and a group representing them had gone to court seeking to quash the probe.
Hearing the plea, the judges in the High Court in Mumbai said the market regulator SEBI - which is also investigating the matter - should complete its probe within 60 days, and until then the antitrust investigation will remain on hold.
SEBI is the sectoral regulator and should first review the allegations, the trustees had argued in the court.
The three under investigation - SBICAP Trustee Company, Axis Trustee and IDBI Trusteeship - are among the leaders in the business in India overseeing hundreds of billions of dollars by rendering trustee services for not just debt securities, but also real estate and other investment funds.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU