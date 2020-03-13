Book review: B K Syngal's riveting memoir of a tumultuous era in telecom

Some things don’t change, and controversy in the telecom sector is one of them. This telecom story, set in another era, connects with the reader at a time when the sector is at a crossroads once again.

If the noise is concentrated around AGR (adjusted gross revenue) right now, the GDR (global depository receipt) issue of Videsh Sanchar Nigam Ltd (VSNL) was the centrepiece of politics and media attention in the nineties. Brijendra K Syngal, who is approaching the ninth decade of his life, reminds you that telecom policy was just as tumultuous years ago as it is now. Telecom Man ...