JUST IN
Infosys announces appointment of Shaji Mathew as group head of HR
Kotak Mahindra Bank added to FTSE index nine years after being removed
Godrej Properties buys Raj Kapoor's Mumbai Bungalow for Rs 100 crore
Max Estates eyes over Rs 3,200 cr revenue from housing project in Gurugram
Adani row: Supreme Court 'no' to Centre's sealed cover suggestion on panel
Why related party transactions may need more regulatory attention
GAIL plans to buy up to 26% equity stake in LNG projects in United States
India top country in AI skill penetration globally: Nasscom report
WhatsApp working to bring communities feature to its Business application
AstraZeneca gets CDSCO nod for drug to treat biliary tract cancer
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
First by an Indian PSU: GAIL scouting for 26% stake in US-based LNG project
icon-arrow-left
Pricol denies Minda Corp claim of buying 15.7% stake in firm for Rs 400 cr
Business Standard

Borzo, Symbo tie up to provide insurance to over 50,000 delivery partners

The firms are also exploring in-app integration of insurance services for faster, seamless and paper-less processes

Topics
Insurance | IRDAI | Health Insurance

Karthik Jerome  |  New Delhi 

The insurance regulator is currently looking into the proposal, an official said
The companies are also exploring in-app integration of insurance services for a faster, seamless and paperless process

Borzo (erstwhile WeFast), a global intra-city courier delivery service, has partnered with Symbo India Insurance Broking to provide medical insurance benefits to all its 50,000 delivery partners. Borzo delivery partners will have easy access to Symbo's comprehensive health insurance plans that address wellness and finances.

The partnership will allow Symbo to grow its B2B footprint, reaching a network of gig delivery workers pegged at about 7.7 million and expected to grow to 23.5 million by 2029-30. Symbo is an Irdai-registered brokerage and insurance firm that allows customers to buy plans from their favourite brands, apps and digital insurers.

Delivery partners can claim health insurance simply by providing their Borzo ID, and Symbo will identify the lowest premium options for delivery partners. The companies are also exploring in-app integration of insurance services for a faster, seamless and paperless process.

Citing the lack of information and access towards health funds, Saurabh Parmar, Head of Operations, Borzo, India, said, “Large number of Gig Delivery partners are not aware of health-policies and also have limited access to health-funds. Hence, we have taken the initiative to partner with Symbo and facilitate health-insurance benefits for all the current and future partners on our platform.”

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Insurance

First Published: Fri, February 17 2023. 18:43 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.