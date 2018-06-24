Bosch and Siemens to repeat its success in Indian consumer durable market

German firm Bosch and Siemens (BSH) is keen to repeat its worldwide success in the Indian consumer durable market which is pegged at Rs 1 trillion. Its pedigree, however, has left it with the halo of being a premium brand, thus making the average retail consumer a tad wary.

The company has now decided to shun the mother brand strategy followed by Korean counterparts LG and Samsung and go for market segmentation instead. To move quickly up the ranks, BSH is going full-throttle with its new approach to cater to a diverse set of consumers. It is building up its presence to have a strong play in ...