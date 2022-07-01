Bosch India unveils first smart campus to house 10,000 experts

Bosch, the leading supplier of technology and services, is expanding its AIoT ( of things) activities in India. It is doing this by transforming its headquarters in Adugodi, Bengaluru, into a new smart campus called Spark.NXT. AIoT is the combination of (AI) technologies and the Internet of Things (IoT) infrastructure, where devices communicate with each other intelligently.

In the last five years, has invested Rs 800 crore in developing the campus, which has the capacity to potentially house 10,000 associates. The 76-acre site is Bos¬ch’s first smart campus in In¬dia.

It features multiple smart solutions based on sustainability, security, and user experience for associates, visitors, and facility management.

Inaugurating the Smart Campus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that this campus will take lead in developing futuristic products and solutions for India and for the world.

“I urge to think of doing more in India and set goals for the next 25 years.”

Modi said that it is a special year for both India and Bosch India, as the nation celebrates 75 years of Independence and Bosch celebrates a century of its presence in India.