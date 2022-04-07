Bounce Infinity starts rolling out electric scooter; deliveries on Apr 18

-
Bounce Infinity said it has commenced the production of the E1 electric scooter from its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan. With the rollout of the E1s from the plant, Bounce said it is on track to fulfil its commitment to customer deliveries as announced during the launch event in December 2021 in Bengaluru.
Bounce is in competition with electric two-wheeler makers, such as SoftBank-backed Ola Electric, Ather Energy, Hero Electric, Bajaj’s Chetak, TVS Motor Company, and Boom Motors.
“With the roll-out of the Bounce Infinity E1 from our plant, we are thrilled that the first batch of our electric scooters will soon make its way to eagerly awaiting customers across the country,” said Vivekananda Hallekere, co-founder and CEO, Bounce Infinity. “All of us are excited about the future of mobility in India, and are proud to play a part in it.”
The Bhiwadi facility, which is spread across three acres, houses the latest in manufacturing technology and highly proficient assembly systems. A mix of automation and human expertise guarantees precise and highest quality manufacturing. Over 200 people have been trained and deployed at the facility. Bounce Infinity has placed special emphasis on the safety and quality of batteries before they are shipped along with the scooters. Quality gates have been set up at multiple stations in the production line, and extensive end-of-line testing – including a dyno run – ensures the reliability of the end product.
With current capacity exceeding 200,000 scooters annually, the plant will serve as the brand's national manufacturing hub, catering to demand from across the country. Later this year, the company is also planning to put up another unit in South India with an annual capacity exceeding 500,000 scooters.
Bounce Infinity E1 is the only scooter in India with dual options in swappable battery – Scooter with Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) and Scooter with battery and charger. The BaaS option – the first-of-its-kind in the Indian market – pushes down the acquisition costs of the scooter substantially, by as much as 40 per cent as compared to conventional electric scooters. The Bounce Infinity E1 is also offered with a battery, which can be removed from the scooter and charged by customers at their home or office or wherever convenient.
The Bounce Infinity E1 houses smart and practical features like Power Mode, Reverse Mode, Cruise Control and Drag Mode. Its 2 kWh Battery (48V, IP67) is waterproof and can power the scooter through virtually all climatic conditions, even during hot summers or wet monsoons. Meanwhile, Bounce Infinity is targeting 10 cities to set up a minimum of 300 Battery Swap Stations per city to provide battery swapping as a practical means of effecting rapid electric mobility adoption in India.
