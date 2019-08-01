Bournvita finds its way around wellness track as it plans brand expansion

Mondelez India is measuring its way around the extensions trail for its 70-year-old brand Cadbury Bournvita.

As it looks to take the next step with the brand’s extension into biscuits (launched in 2016) and expand its appeal to other age groups, the company that has several iconic products in its portfolio such as Cadbury (chocolates) and Oreo (biscuits) says that it is keen to keep the promise of health unchanged, even as it takes Brand Bournvita into uncharted territories. The company believes that brand extensions, while addressing new consumer segments, could also end up ...