BP's acquisition of UK's largest EV charging firm may deepen ties with RIL

Majority of Britain's electric vehicle (EV) may soon start running on British Petroleum's charge. BP on Thursday announced that it has entered into an agreement to purchase Chargemaster, the UK’s largest electric vehicle (EV) charging company.

operates the UK’s largest public network of charging points, with over 6,500 across the country. It also designs, builds, sells and maintains charging units for a wide range of locations, including services for home charging.

BP's presence in India is majorly in the areas of technology and upstream oil and gas sector. It is in 30 per cent partnership with Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) for its major blocks including the flagship KG-D6 that has seen a drop in natural gas production over the last few years.

Tufan Erginbilgic, chief executive, BP Downstream, said: “Bringing together the UK’s leading fuel retailer and its largest charging company, BP will deliver a truly differentiated offer for the country’s growing number of electric vehicle owners.

“At BP we believe that fast and convenient charging is critical to support the successful adoption of Combining BP’s and Chargemaster’s complementary expertise, experience and assets is an important step towards offering fast and ultra-fast charging at BP sites across the UK and to BP becoming the leading provider of energy to low carbon vehicles, on the road or at home.”

The Mukesh Ambani-promoted largest private sector oil and gas player in India is looking to foray into electric vehicle segment. BP's takeover of could in future help use some of its unviable vending outlets in India for charging. India had initially planned to shift passenger vehicles completely to electric by 2030 but later changed gears by saying that no EV policy is on the anvil.



