JUST IN
TCS bags Rail Delivery group contract to create UK Rail Data Marketplace
E-marketplaces projected to see enterprise value zoom over 3 times
Online British fashion retailer Boohoo partners with India's Myntra
Reliance Industries seeks shareholder nod to alter MoA for EPC undertaking
Senior journalist Ravish Kumar resigns from NDTV following Adani takeover
Airbus developing hydrogen-powered fuel cell engine for zero emission plain
Alstom, Medha, Siemens in race for Rs 26,000-crore Vande Bharat order
Discoms' dues to gencos down by Rs 24,000 crore on back of loan scheme
Dharmaj Crop IPO subscribed 36 times; promising start for Uniparts
NDTV shares continue to rally for the fifth day, surge nearly 25%
You are here: Home » Companies Â» News
Sundaram Finance looks to grow AUM beyond Rs 50,000 crore in 3 years
Wipro Lighting enters into exclusive partnership with Aura Air
Business Standard

BPM solutions provider WNS opens second delivery center in Visakhapatnam

The new center will further strengthen WNS' existing capabilities in delivering digital-first industry-specific solutions for diverse industries, including Shipping and Logistics, etc

Topics
BPM industry | WNS | Visakhapatnam

BS Reporter  |  New Delhi 

WNS Holdings
WNS has 18 centers across the country and more than 20,000 employees

Global Business Process Management (BPM) solutions provider WNS (Holdings) Limited on Wednesday opened its second delivery center in Visakhapatnam (Vizag), Andhra Pradesh.

The new center will further strengthen WNS’ existing capabilities in delivering digital-first industry-specific solutions for diverse industries, including Shipping and Logistics, Healthcare, Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, and High-Tech and Professional Services.

The delivery center is located at Vizag IT Park Ltd. VUDA Compound at the Siripuram Junction. The BPM major has 18 centers across the country and more than 20,000 employees. While global technology firms have announced a hiring freeze and even layoffs, WNS plans to expand its headcount in the country.

On the occasion of the center’s inauguration, WNS’ CEO, Keshav R. Murugesh, said, “WNS’ new delivery center in Visakhapatnam marks our targeted expansion in this vibrant city.

Starting with less than 50 employees in 2012, today we have grown our presence to more than 3,300 employees with over 2,000 employees added in the last two years alone.”

As of September 30, WNS has a workforce of 57,503 professionals across 60 delivery centers worldwide. The company operates from its facilities in Canada, China, Costa Rica, India, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

“In addition to building a robust talent hub, WNS has also expanded the depth of services offered to clients globally from the Visakhapatnam center. The city offers the right talent mix with in-demand skill sets including Cloud, Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, and Cybersecurity. The availability of talent and the Andhra Pradesh government’s steadfast support for the IT-BPM industry is catalyzing the city’s rapid growth as an IT-BPM destination of choice.”

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on BPM industry

First Published: Wed, November 30 2022. 23:40 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.