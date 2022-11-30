BPM solutions provider WNS opens second delivery center in Visakhapatnam

Global Business Process Management (BPM) solutions provider (Holdings) Limited on Wednesday opened its second delivery center in (Vizag), Andhra Pradesh.

The new center will further strengthen WNS’ existing capabilities in delivering digital-first industry-specific solutions for diverse industries, including Shipping and Logistics, Healthcare, Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, and High-Tech and Professional Services.

The delivery center is located at Vizag IT Park Ltd. VUDA Compound at the Siripuram Junction. The BPM major has 18 centers across the country and more than 20,000 employees. While global technology firms have announced a hiring freeze and even layoffs, plans to expand its headcount in the country.

On the occasion of the center’s inauguration, WNS’ CEO, Keshav R. Murugesh, said, “WNS’ new delivery center in marks our targeted expansion in this vibrant city.

Starting with less than 50 employees in 2012, today we have grown our presence to more than 3,300 employees with over 2,000 employees added in the last two years alone.”

As of September 30, has a workforce of 57,503 professionals across 60 delivery centers worldwide. The company operates from its facilities in Canada, China, Costa Rica, India, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

“In addition to building a robust talent hub, WNS has also expanded the depth of services offered to clients globally from the center. The city offers the right talent mix with in-demand skill sets including Cloud, Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, and Cybersecurity. The availability of talent and the Andhra Pradesh government’s steadfast support for the IT- is catalyzing the city’s rapid growth as an IT-BPM destination of choice.”