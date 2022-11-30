BPM solutions provider WNS opens second delivery center in Visakhapatnam

-
ALSO READ
Supreme Court junks NGT order on Visakhapatnam tourism project
Global BPM player WNS acquires enterprise automation firm Vuram for $165 mn
IT, BPM industry to add more 300,000 jobs by FY2023: TeamLease report
Infosys BPM opens AI, automation unit in Poland for global clients
Temporary Covid-19 centres getting dismantled amid signs pandemic is ending
-
Global Business Process Management (BPM) solutions provider WNS (Holdings) Limited on Wednesday opened its second delivery center in Visakhapatnam (Vizag), Andhra Pradesh.
The new center will further strengthen WNS’ existing capabilities in delivering digital-first industry-specific solutions for diverse industries, including Shipping and Logistics, Healthcare, Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, and High-Tech and Professional Services.
The delivery center is located at Vizag IT Park Ltd. VUDA Compound at the Siripuram Junction. The BPM major has 18 centers across the country and more than 20,000 employees. While global technology firms have announced a hiring freeze and even layoffs, WNS plans to expand its headcount in the country.
On the occasion of the center’s inauguration, WNS’ CEO, Keshav R. Murugesh, said, “WNS’ new delivery center in Visakhapatnam marks our targeted expansion in this vibrant city.
Starting with less than 50 employees in 2012, today we have grown our presence to more than 3,300 employees with over 2,000 employees added in the last two years alone.”
As of September 30, WNS has a workforce of 57,503 professionals across 60 delivery centers worldwide. The company operates from its facilities in Canada, China, Costa Rica, India, the Philippines, Poland, Romania, South Africa, Spain, Sri Lanka, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and the United States.
“In addition to building a robust talent hub, WNS has also expanded the depth of services offered to clients globally from the Visakhapatnam center. The city offers the right talent mix with in-demand skill sets including Cloud, Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence, and Cybersecurity. The availability of talent and the Andhra Pradesh government’s steadfast support for the IT-BPM industry is catalyzing the city’s rapid growth as an IT-BPM destination of choice.”
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, November 30 2022. 23:40 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU