Brand persuasion: How firms lean on influencers to rope in loyal customers

Having leveraged the power of influencers to gain visibility and reach, brands are looking at a deeper and wider engagement with the community to convert their fans into loyal consumers. Be it PepsiCo India, or Marico or local confectionary brand Pulse (D S Chemicals), influencers are an integral part of their brand campaigns.

In 2020, brands say they will build on the engagement and create a more strategic partnership even as they drive efficiency and accountability into their contracts. Social media influencers are of immense interest to brands. They open up a demographic that most brands ...