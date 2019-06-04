Brand Trust Report 2019: Dell, Jeep, LIC top the charts; SBI debuts at 10

American brand Dell is the most trusted brand in the country, with auto brand Jeep at second place and the insurance warhorse LIC at third spot according to Brand Trust Report 2019 by TRA. While Dell has moved up five spots to make it to the top and LIC has moved up from Rank 23 in 2018, Jeep that entered the country in 2016 with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) has taken the biggest leap of all (Rank 553 in 2018).

Interestingly trust in the auto brand comes even as sales have dipped almost 17 per cent in 2018-19 over 2017-18. Another big shift from the previous years is the omission of ...