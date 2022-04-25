Brands are betting big on fashion and collaborating with designers

The FDCI x Lakmé Fashion that came to a close last month had more than just fashion to pay attention to.

It was also a season that drew almost half as many sponsors as the number of designers, with many individual brands collaborating with designers or presenting their collections. The season that featured as many as 40 designers who showcased their collections, had 20 sponsors that included the likes of Nexa-- a premium car brand, Realme, Ajio Lux, and the Natural Diamond Council among others. “We have now returned to the number of partners the event used to have pre ...