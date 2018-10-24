Brands hunt for festive cheer: Advertisers talk tradition, green values

Pick music, not noise says the ad for Carvaan from Saregama, which like many others is speaking up for environment this Diwali. For Big Bazaar (Future group), Tanishq (Tata group), Pepperfry and others, it is time to showcase the country’s diverse ethnicities.

And for brands such as Nokia, looking to pitch their legacy to young audiences in urban, rural and urban markets, the ads are about melding the modern and traditional this season. As advertising reaches a cacophonous pitch, as it does every year around this time, brands say they are finding newer and more effective ways ...