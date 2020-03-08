Brands must do more than posturing, says Bluemarlin CEO Andrew Eyles

Can brand design enhance credibility among potential consumers? Especially when there are hundreds of brands and thousands of influencers online... Design is a complex, yet critical component when it comes to building a brand.

Your visual becomes your silent identity, working to promote your brand through elements such as design, colours, symbols and words, effectively put together to uniquely differentiate you from your competitors. Going beyond aesthetic and functional values, a great brand design will step up to reflect what the brand stands for — crisply delivering the message ...