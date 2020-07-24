Brands try to understand cost-conscious consumer, evaluate purchase pattern

With lockdowns easing up across the country, brands are looking to step back on to the slow-grinding treadmill of consumption. And as marketers rush to understand the new consumer, a bunch of surveys and research reports are throwing up clues to the emerging mindset: budget buys, large packs and loyalty with a frugal touch is the picture they paint, of the cost-conscious post-pandemic shopper.

As for the rise of local brands, expect a twist in the tale. Consumer behaviour is being influenced by anxieties that are preying on their desire to consume and propensity to spend. According to ...