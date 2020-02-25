Brazil can help accelerate India's ethanol blending program: Raizen CEO

In the last few months, India and Brazil have signed agreements in the field of clean and bio-energy during the visit of President Bolsanaro earlier this year. In an interview with Business Standard, Luis Henrique Gulmaraes, President and CEO of Raizen, one of the biggest ethanol producer in Brazil said that the company is looking at partnerships with Indian firms for second-generation ethanol, produced from bagasse and sugarcane leaves.

He said, Brazil could also export ethanol to India in the interim to quicken its 10 per cent ethanol-blend programme. Raízen, is a 50-50 joint ...