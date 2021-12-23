Brazil's Vale sells coal assets to Jindal's Vulcan Minerals for $270 mn

Brazilian company Vale has entered into an agreement with Jindal's Vulcan Minerals to sell the Moatize coal mine and the Nacala Logistics Corridor in Mozambique for total proceeds of $270 million.

Vulcan is part of $18-billion Delhi-based Group. The deal comprises $80 million, which Vale will receive immediately followed by the balance $190 million at the close of the transaction. Alongside, there will also be a 10-year royalty agreement subject to certain mine production and coal price conditions.

"Closing of the deal is expected to take time as a lot of approvals are needed from local authorities," said sources close to the development.

The closing of the transaction is subject to the satisfaction of customary conditions precedent, including the approval of the Ministry of Mineral Resources and Energy of Mozambique pursuant to the Law No. 20/2014, and the approval of the Government of Mozambique pursuant to the Concession Agreements for the change of control and antitrust, Vale said in its release.

Moatize is one of the world's biggest metalurgical and thermal coal mine sites and will help Steel become self-reliant in its supplies for its domestic steel operations. Metalurgical coal is used in the making of steel.

Currently, Steel sources nearly 60 percent of its coking coal requirements from Australia, some of its thermal coal requirement is met via its existing Mozambique mine operations and balance coking coal supplies from the open market.

There are no details regarding funding arrangements of Vulcan for the coal mine buy. Calls made to Jindal Steel went unanswered.

In April 2021, Naveen Jindal-led Jindal Steel & Power (JSPL) arm Jindal Steel & Power (Mauritius) Limited sold its balance stake in the Oman unit to Vulcan Steel in the second and final tranche. Jindal Steel owned 48.99 percent stake in the Oman unit via Jindal Steel & Power (Mauritius) Limited. The former had made the deal to exit the Oman business in September 2020.

Alongside, Vale said it is committed to work together with both Mozambique and Malawi governments to ensure a smooth transition to the new operator.

In early 2021, Vale announced its objective to no longer own coal assets, focusing on its core businesses and on its ambition to become a leader in low-carbon

Over the past 15 years, Vale has worked in partnership with Mozambique and Malawi governments in the implementation of the Moatize mine and NLC’s 912-km railway for coal transportation, in addition to the revamp of general cargo operations and passengers transportation.

"I am pleased to announce this important step for the responsible divestment of Moatize and NLC, in a transaction that benefits the communities and governments where those operations are located and offering a sustainable future for the operations. This is another accomplishment on our commitment to reshape our company, focusing on our core businesses," the release quoted Eduardo Bartolomeo, Vale’s chief executive officer as saying.