What drives Suman Mishra, a woman leading the charge in male bastion

Not many women with Ivy League credentials and with the experience of having worked with two of the top four global consultancies and a large pharmaceutical company would like to be in an auto-rickshaw driver’s seat. But Suman Mishra, who has always been fascinated by the manufacturing and industrial sector, is different. It’s easy to see why she does what she does once you meet her.

Dear Reader,

Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.