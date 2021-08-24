Breathe Well-being raises $5.5 mn in Series A round led by Accel

Digital therapeutics company Breathe Well-being that helps people prevent, manage and reverse Type 2 Diabetes has raised $5.5 million in Series A led by Accel. The round saw participation from marquee investors like General Catalyst and Scott Shleifer, Global MD, Tiger Global.

This round saw exit of angel invstors who have received a 30X exit and early employees being rewarded with ESOPs encashment. The company will invest the funds raised to scale up the tech platform and team expansion.

“Our mission is to help 1 million Indians reverse Type 2 Diabetes by 2025. We are focusing on enhancing patient experience by scaling our technology platform, strengthening medical & coaching academy, community protocols and game design. This fundraise will also help us ramp up our hiring and marketing efforts. We will be aggressively hiring not only for core operations but across the board,” said Rohan Verma, co-founder & CEO, Breathe Well-being.

Reversing chronic conditions, like diabetes, requires personalised lifestyle changes across diet, fitness, and mental wellness. Such changes are often daunting and patients lose motivation to sustain them. The company has been founded by Rohan Verma (Ex McKinsey) and Aditya Kaicker (ex-Accenture),second-time founders and childhood friends, with a decade of experience in the healthcare space.

Verma is a certified CrossFit L2 trainer and a mindfulness coach and Kaicker is an ACE-certified behavioral health coach; together, with their experience in healthcare consulting and life sciences, they bring in the right expertise to develop life-changing health programmes.

With a meagre 200,000 specialist doctors in the country, the need for an efficient tech platform that can help patients manage and treat their conditions with minimal medical intervention could not be more imminent.

“This investment feels as much personal as professional since Rohan’s pitch struck an immediate chord as diabetes reversal is a topic close to my heart. My mom suffers from type 2 diabetes for several years and although she has been managing her condition in a disciplined way, we were unable to find a sustainable and a holistic solution to reverse it. When we met the Breathe team, it instantly dawned upon us that this was a unique opportunity, built on the premise of high efficacy, patient love and deeply engaged community,” said Radhika Ananth, Vice President.

In the long-term, Breathe wants to extend its digital therapeutic offerings to other chronic conditions, such as hypertension, PCOS, gut disorders, etc., and establish itself as a leading global player in the market.